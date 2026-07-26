Assam floods: Situation improves, but death toll rises to 66
What's the story
The flood situation in Assam has improved slightly, with nearly 6.55 lakh people still affected across six districts, news agency PTI reported. The death toll has risen to 66 after four more fatalities were reported on Saturday. Sivasagar district is the worst-hit, with nearly 2.9 lakh people affected, followed by Charaideo and Jorhat districts.
Relief measures
Relief camps set up across 6 districts
The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) is running 274 relief camps and distribution centers across six districts. These camps are currently housing 18,902 people displaced by the floods.
The ASDMA's daily bulletin noted that 810 villages remain submerged and over 34,970.8 hectares of cropland have been damaged across the state.
Damage assessment
Situation showing signs of improvement
The floods have also damaged river embankments, roads, bridges, and other infrastructure.
The Dikhou and Dhansiri rivers are flowing above the danger level in Sivasagar and Numaligarh.
Despite these challenges, the situation is showing signs of improvement with ASDMA's continuous efforts to provide relief to those affected by this natural calamity.