Jantar Mantar protest: Participants begin leaving site after 36 days

According to The Indian Express, among those who packed up was Vidya Bhushan Kumar, a 30-year-old UPSC aspirant from Gaya. He had been camping at Jantar Mantar since July 20 and said Pradhan's resignation made his sacrifice worthwhile.

"If a paper has leaked, the government should admit it and take responsibility," Kumar said.

Another protester, Devashish Near (20), a NEET aspirant from Bareilly, also left after the government's response to their demands.