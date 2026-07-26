Jantar Mantar protest: Participants begin leaving site after 36 days
What's the story
After 36 days of protests at Jantar Mantar, Delhi, participants have begun to leave the site. The protests, which had been ongoing for 36 days before ending on July 24, included a "Sansad Chalo" march that turned violent on July 20. The movement was largely led by students and volunteers demanding accountability in the education system. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation and acceptance of key demands by the Central government prompted many to end their sit-in.
Voices heard
Resignation of education minister makes my sacrifice worthwhile: Protester
According to The Indian Express, among those who packed up was Vidya Bhushan Kumar, a 30-year-old UPSC aspirant from Gaya. He had been camping at Jantar Mantar since July 20 and said Pradhan's resignation made his sacrifice worthwhile.
"If a paper has leaked, the government should admit it and take responsibility," Kumar said.
Another protester, Devashish Near (20), a NEET aspirant from Bareilly, also left after the government's response to their demands.
Community support
Youth who was injured during police action returns to help
Md Naved Khan, who has studied up to Class 12, injured during police action on July 20, returned to help rebuild the stage at Jantar Mantar after receiving stitches.
"The policeman who hit me wore a mask. Two hours after I was taken to the hospital, I returned here," Khan was quoted as saying.
Supportive efforts
Volunteers at protest site
At the protest site, NEET aspirant Krishna Biswas (19) volunteered at a medical camp. He helped doctors with dressing wounds and distributing medicines.
PhD scholar Sooraj Elamon (26), also the Delhi State president of Students' Federation of India (SFI), was another key figure at the protest.
"This is a true reflection of what a student movement can lead to," he said.
Departure begins
Metro services resume, roads reopen as security personnel leave
As evening fell on Friday, the protest site started to change. Volunteers urged people to clear the venue.
Maanvir (28) from Madhya Pradesh was among those urging protesters to leave.
As metro services resumed and roads reopened, security personnel left the area too.
The departure marked the end of a historic student-led movement at Jantar Mantar that lasted over a month.