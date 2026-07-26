Yemen's Houthis attack Saudi oil sites; US pauses Iran strikes
What's the story
Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi rebels have attacked Saudi oil installations on the Red Sea coast. The attacks targeted sites of the Saudi state oil company Aramco in Jizan and Yanbu. This comes as the United States has paused its strikes on Iran for the first time in two weeks, although its naval blockade against Iran remains "in full effect."
Diplomatic stance
Trump pauses escalation plans against Iran
President Donald Trump has decided to pause plans to escalate attacks on Iran, citing concerns over expanding conflict and potential impacts on global energy supplies and economy, according to The New York Times.
A senior official in Trump's administration said he prefers diplomacy but has shown Iran the consequences of not engaging seriously.
This decision comes as fighting continues between Iranian Houthi allies and Saudi Arabia, potentially affecting major shipping routes through the Red Sea.
Vessel attack
Iran accuses Ukraine of attacking commercial ship
Separately, Iran has accused Ukraine of attacking an Iranian commercial vessel in the Caspian Sea, resulting in an explosion that killed one sailor and injured another.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy praised "long-range strikes" in the Caspian Sea but didn't specify target nationalities.
In response to this incident, Iran's Foreign Ministry summoned Ukraine's charge d'affaires to protest what it called a "hostile and criminal" attack, IRNA reported.
Blockade declaration
Houthis declared naval blockade on Saudi Arabia last week
The Houthis have declared a naval blockade on Saudi Arabia in the past week, with Houthi leader Abdul Malik al-Houthi saying all Saudi oil facilities could be targets.
They struck two Saudi tankers in the Red Sea on Thursday.
The civil war in Yemen has been paused under a ceasefire since 2022, but this truce broke down this month with the Houthis effectively joining the wider war.