The Hundred, Lockie Ferguson surpasses 250 wickets in T20s: Stats
What's the story
Welsh Fire defeated MI London by 15 runs in a thrilling match at Cardiff, thanks to an outstanding performance from Rachin Ravindra and Lockie Ferguson. Ravindra scored a blistering 98 off just 44 balls, the joint fourth-highest score in the history of The Hundred men's competition. His innings helped Welsh Fire score 167/5. In response, MI London managed 152/6 from 100 balls. Ferguson was superb, claiming four scalps from 20 balls.
Bowling brilliance
MI London falter as Ferguson claims four wickets
In response to Welsh Fire's total, MI London started strong but faltered under pressure.
Will Jacks fell early to Sam Cook, and Ferguson (4/27) struck twice in consecutive balls, dismissing Jason Roy and Sam Curran, the latter for a golden duck.
Ferguson also removed Nicholas Pooran before Ravindra took a stunning caught-and-bowled to dismiss James Vince (66 off 38), turning the match in Welsh Fire's favor.
Ferguson completed his four-fer by dismissing Tom Curran late on.
Numbers
Ferguson gets to 251 wickets; claims his 9th four-fer
Ferguson claimed 4/27 from 20 balls. He bowled 10 dot balls.
With this effort, he has raced to 251 wickets from 217 matches in the 20-over format at an average of 23.35, as per Cricinfo.
Ferguson now has nine four-wicket hauls under his belt. He also owns a fifer.
Overall in Men's Hundred, Ferguson has picked 17 wickets at 24.47. He clocked his maiden four-fer.
As many as 76 of his 251 wickets in the 20-over format have come for New Zealand.