The Hundred, Lockie Ferguson surpasses 250 wickets in T20s: Stats

In response to Welsh Fire's total, MI London started strong but faltered under pressure.

Will Jacks fell early to Sam Cook, and Ferguson (4/27) struck twice in consecutive balls, dismissing Jason Roy and Sam Curran, the latter for a golden duck.

Ferguson also removed Nicholas Pooran before Ravindra took a stunning caught-and-bowled to dismiss James Vince (66 off 38), turning the match in Welsh Fire's favor.

Ferguson completed his four-fer by dismissing Tom Curran late on.