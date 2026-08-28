Accused Lucknow madrasa murder plotters get quick bail, sparking concern
India
Three men accused of plotting to kill a Lucknow madrasa operator were granted bail just a day after being sent to jail.
Videos showed them being welcomed with garlands and driven home in style, while three other suspects are still behind bars.
The quick bail decision has stirred up questions and concern.
Police link plot to 6cr dispute
Police say the murder plot was tied to a ₹6 crore property dispute at a madrasa.
The accused allegedly hired shooters for ₹2 lakh, got weapons, separate mobile phones and SIM cards, and used a stolen bike for their plan.
The whole thing came to light when police caught Mohammad Shahid and Mohammad Zamir on August 18.