Ranchi RSS office attack linked to larger conspiracy: Police
What's the story
The investigation into the petrol bomb attack on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) office in Ranchi has revealed a possible larger conspiracy, police have stated. The incident took place on June 17, 2026, when unidentified assailants hurled petrol bombs at the RSS headquarters in the Nivaranpur area. Jharkhand Police arrested three suspects later that day, including Aman Ansari and Saif Ansari, who were apprehended while trying to escape on a Bihar-bound train.
Escape thwarted
One suspect attempted to escape through toilet window
The arrests were made by a Special Investigation Team constituted by Ranchi Senior Superintendent of Police Rakesh Ranjan. The police also arrested a driver who allegedly took the accused to the attack site. After being taken to Kotwali police station in Ranchi, one suspect tried to escape through a toilet window but was later found in Chanho area.
Charges pressed
Attackers aimed to detonate bomb inside RSS office
The attackers allegedly planned to detonate a bomb inside the RSS office. An FIR was registered at Chutia police station by Narsingh Kumar, head of the RSS Prant office. The FIR invoked provisions of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Explosive Substances Act, 1908 and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967. Kumar said around 20 people were present during the attack, and many lives could have been lost if not for a fire on the roof caused by one bomb.
Conspiracy uncovered
Suspects instructed to head toward Lucknow after attack
The investigation has also revealed possible links to a larger conspiracy. Sources told India Today that Aman Ansari told investigators he had returned from Dubai via Punjab, where the visit was aimed at meeting someone described to him as his "boss." After the Ranchi attack, both Aman's and Saif's were allegedly instructed by a Pakistan-based handler to head toward Lucknow. The two were arrested near Koderma before reaching their destination.
Ongoing probe
Investigators trying to identify sleeper-cell operative
According to the India Today report, preliminary findings suggest that Ansari was to meet a sleeper-cell operative in Lucknow for a bigger assignment. Investigators are now trying to identify this person and the nature of their tasks. Multiple raids are underway in search of suspected sleeper-cell contacts linked to this network. The investigation has also revealed details about the alleged funding behind the attack, with investigators claiming that the three accused were promised ₹1.5 lakh for carrying out this operation.
Future threats
Audio recordings recovered involving Pakistan handler 'Rana Sahib'
Investigators have reportedly recovered two audio recordings allegedly involving Aman Ansari and a Pakistan-based handler identified as "Rana Sahib." These conversations refer to a future "bigger task," raising concerns that the Ranchi attack may have been intended as a precursor to further activities. The investigation remains ongoing, with central and state agencies jointly examining the alleged network, funding channels, and possible cross-border links.