Ranchi RSS office attack linked to larger conspiracy: Police

Ongoing probe

Investigators trying to identify sleeper-cell operative

According to the India Today report, preliminary findings suggest that Ansari was to meet a sleeper-cell operative in Lucknow for a bigger assignment. Investigators are now trying to identify this person and the nature of their tasks. Multiple raids are underway in search of suspected sleeper-cell contacts linked to this network. The investigation has also revealed details about the alleged funding behind the attack, with investigators claiming that the three accused were promised ₹1.5 lakh for carrying out this operation.