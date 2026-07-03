Video: Murder accused Siya Goyal shows middle finger to media

Incident details

Agarwal was supposed to marry Goyal in November

Agarwal was supposed to marry Goyal in November. Police stated Chaudhary viewed Agarwal as an obstacle in his relationship with Goyal and conspired to kill him. On June 14, Goyal took Agarwal to Lohagad Fort and pushed him off a cliff. However, he survived by grabbing onto a bush. To cover up the act, she screamed about a fake snake sighting and hugged him before returning with Chaudhary on June 18, when they allegedly pushed him into the gorge again.