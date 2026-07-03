Video: Murder accused Siya Goyal shows middle finger to media
What's the story
Siya Goyal, the prime accused in the murder of her fiancé Ketan Agarwal, was taken by Pune Rural Police to her Market Yard residence in Pune for investigation. During the process, she allegedly showed a middle finger and made obscene gestures at the media. A 17-second video shared by news agency IANS on X (formerly Twitter) captured this moment as she was escorted by police.
Twitter Post
Video of Siya Goyal exiting her residence under police escort
Siya Goyal shows middle finger to media persons— Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj) July 2, 2026
Must have read the article by @DeShobhaa & realized how many deranged folks are supporting her
She now gives a DAMN cuz she knows she will get away 🤡 pic.twitter.com/lplvqrvoGJ
Alleged conspiracy
Goyal, Chaudhary rehearsed the act
Goyal (20) and her alleged lover, Chetan Chaudhary (22), are accused of pushing 25-year-old Agarwal off a cliff at Lohagad Fort on June 18. Initially, Goyal claimed it was an accident, but later investigations revealed a conspiracy. The two had reportedly rehearsed the act at a hillock-like space near the Lullanagar Club in May.
Legal proceedings
Police seek permission for polygraph tests
The Pune Rural Police have moved a Vadgaon Maval court seeking permission to conduct polygraph tests on both Goyal and Chaudhary. According to The Times of India, an official said, "The court will first issue notices to the accused and record their consent before any further process." This comes as part of ongoing investigations into the murder case.
Incident details
Agarwal was supposed to marry Goyal in November
Agarwal was supposed to marry Goyal in November. Police stated Chaudhary viewed Agarwal as an obstacle in his relationship with Goyal and conspired to kill him. On June 14, Goyal took Agarwal to Lohagad Fort and pushed him off a cliff. However, he survived by grabbing onto a bush. To cover up the act, she screamed about a fake snake sighting and hugged him before returning with Chaudhary on June 18, when they allegedly pushed him into the gorge again.