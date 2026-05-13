Accused says bigwigs protected, ordinary people harassed after NEET-UG leak India May 13, 2026

The NEET-UG exam, meant for over 2.2 million students, was canceled after a paper leak.

Now, one of the accused has claimed that while "bigwigs were being protected while ordinary people are harassed," ordinary people are facing the heat.

This came up when the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) produced him before a judge in Jaipur on Wednesday.