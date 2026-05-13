Accused says bigwigs protected, ordinary people harassed after NEET-UG leak
India
The NEET-UG exam, meant for over 2.2 million students, was canceled after a paper leak.
Now, one of the accused has claimed that while "bigwigs were being protected while ordinary people are harassed," ordinary people are facing the heat.
This came up when the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) produced him before a judge in Jaipur on Wednesday.
Five suspects held by CBI
The CBI has taken five suspects into custody from different cities for further questioning. The probe started with Rajasthan's Special Operations Group and is now led by the CBI.
Investigators traced a leaked guess paper back to a Kerala MBBS student from Sikar, which eventually led to more arrests, including a first-year BAMS student who lived in Sikar and attended coaching classes there.