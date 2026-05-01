IPL 2026: GT's Sai Sudharsan attains this unique record

Gujarat Titans opener Sai Sudharsan continues his phenomenal run in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) . Starring in GT's 82-run win against Sunrisers Hyderabad at home, he became the first player to complete 500 runs this season. According to the official data, Sudharsan is now the fourth player to record a half-century against every opponent he has faced in the IPL.

Knock His knock against SRH Sudharsan scored a rescuing half-century after SRH elected to field on a tricky Ahmedabad surface. He held his fort after skipper Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler departed early. Adding a 60-run stand with Washington Sundar, the star opener led GT's recovery. Sudharsan later fell to Sakib Hussain for 61 off 44 balls. His knock had 5 fours and 2 sixes.

Form Over 500 runs in IPL 2026 Sudharsan has been in sublime form this season. This was his third successive 50-plus score. According to Cricbuzz, this was the second instance of Sudharsan recording three consecutive 50-plus scores in the IPL. Sudharsan's last six scores in the league read 100, 87, 6, 57, 55, and 61. He has raced past 500 runs in the ongoing season.

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