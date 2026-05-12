IPL 2026: Sudharsan, Sundar power GT with fifties against SRH

On a tricky surface at Narendra Modi Stadium, hosts Gujarat Titans racked up 168/5 (20 overs) against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2026 encounter. GT, who were down to 26/2, rode on a rescuing 61 (44) from opener Sai Sudharsan . He made an impact after Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler departed early. Washington Sundar 's 33-ball 50 then gave GT the finishing touch.

Start GT struggle in Powerplay GT openers Gill and Sudharsan were watchful at the outset after SRH elected to field. In the third over, Praful Hinge trapped the GT skipper with a soft dismissal. As the Titans played cautiously, Hinge outfoxed Buttler before the Powerplay ended. With Sudharsan farming the strike, GT were struggling at 34/2 in six overs. A clutch knock from Nishant Sindhu followed.

Recovery Sudharsan, Sundar add 60 runs Sindhu's attempt to counter-attack was cut short by Pat Cummins in the 10th over. Sundar then joined Sudharsan. The duo led GT's recovery by adding 60 runs off 41 balls. Sakib Hussain eventually dismissed Sudharsan, who slammed 5 fours and 2 sixes. The former also dismissed Sundar in the final over. Sundar scored 7 fours and a six, taking GT to 168/5.

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Form Another 50-plus score from Sudharsan Sudharsan has been in sublime form this season. This was his third successive 50-plus score. According to Cricbuzz, this was the second instance of Sudharsan recording three consecutive 50-plus scores in the IPL. Sudharsan's last six scores in the league read 100, 87, 6, 57, 55, and 61. He has raced past 500 runs in the ongoing season.

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Milestone Sudharsan crosses 500 runs Sudharsan has now scored 500-plus runs each in his last three IPL seasons (2024-26). According to Cricbuzz, Sudharsan and Chris Gayle are the only two players to do this at a 140-plus strike rate in each of those seasons. In 12 games this season, the GT opener has tallied 501 runs at a strike rate of 155.10. His tally includes 6 fifty-plus scores.