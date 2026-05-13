IPL 2026 playoff race: Where all 10 teams stand

With an 82-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) , the Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans (GT) have set one foot in the IPL 2026 playoffs. The victory took GT atop the standings with 16 points. This made them virtually safe for a spot in the top four. After the low-scoring match at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, GT have surpassed Royal Challengers Bengaluru and SRH (14 points each). Have a look at the qualification scenarios.

Top two RCB, SRH in contention for top two RCB, who were dethroned by GT, can still reclaim the top spot by beating Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Their next matches are against Punjab Kings (PBKS) and SRH. A single win could secure their place in the playoffs due to their superior Net Run Rate (+1.103). Third-placed SRH also have 14 points with two games remaining. Although the massive defeat to GT dented their NRR (+0.331), one win would likely ensure a top-four spot.

PBKS PBKS have suffered four successive defeats PBKS, led by Shreyas Iyer, have three matches left. They are in a tricky position despite being unbeaten in their first seven games. Four successive defeats have brought them down to fourth. They currently have 13 points after their fixture against KKR was washed out (NRR: +0.428). PBKS' next opponents are Mumbai Indians (MI), RCB, and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). And the Kings would want to win their remaining games.

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Other sides What about others? Chennai Super Kings (5th) and Rajasthan Royals (6th), both with 12 points, need to win at least two of their remaining three games to stay in contention for the playoffs. And Delhi Capitals (DC) can't go beyond 14 points. With two matches remaining, they are mathematically alive. Seventh-placed KKR can have an outright shot at the playoffs. They currently have nine points (NRR: -0.169) with four matches remaining. Four wins can take KKR to 17 points.

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