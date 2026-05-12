Android Auto now comes with immersive maps, Gemini AI assistance

Google has announced a major update for Android Auto. The upgrade brings Gemini-powered features, immersive navigation tools, entertainment upgrades, and a redesigned interface to improve the in-car experience. The latest update will be rolled out to compatible vehicles later this year. To note, more than 250 million Android Auto-compatible cars are currently on roads globally.

Interface New Material 3 Expressive design language for Android Auto Android Auto is getting a revamped interface based on Google's Material 3 Expressive design language. The update will bring new fonts, smoother animations and wallpapers tailored for car displays. Google is also adding widget support, letting users add shortcuts and glanceable information directly on the dashboard. The updated interface will adapt to different screen shapes and sizes, including ultrawide and circular displays.

Navigation upgrade Google Maps gets immersive navigation Google Maps is getting a major in-car update with the Immersive Navigation feature. The new capability offers a 3D-style map interface that shows buildings, overpasses and terrain in greater detail. It also highlights traffic lights, stop signs and lane information to assist the drivers during turns and lane changes. For cars with Google built-in, live lane guidance powered by the vehicle's front-facing camera will be introduced.

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Entertainment expansion YouTube videos in parked cars Google is expanding the entertainment options for parked vehicles with Android Auto. Users will soon be able to watch YouTube videos in full HD at 60fps on supported cars while parked or charging. The feature will be available on cars from BMW, Ford, Genesis, Hyundai, Kia Motors, Mahindra, Mercedes-Benz, Renault, Skoda, Tata Motors, and Volvo later this year. When the vehicle starts moving, the supported apps can automatically switch from video playback to audio-only mode for podcasts and long-form videos.

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