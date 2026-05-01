IPL 2026: How GT bowlers crushed SRH in Ahmedabad

Gujarat Titans thrashed Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 56 of IPL 2026 at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on May 12. The Titans successfully defended 168 by bowling SRH out for 86. Kagiso Rabada 's fiery spell rocked the Orange Army, while Jason Holder and Prasidh Krishna later made merry. The star-studded bowling attack helped GT claim their fifth successive win this season.

Start Siraj, Rabada decimate SRH in Powerplay Mohammed Siraj started GT's defense with an unplayable first over. He dismissed Travis Head for a four-ball duck. And Rabada trapped Abhishek Sharma despite conceding a six off him on the first ball. The GT seamer then removed Ishan Kishan and Smaran Ravichandran in successive overs, bringing SRH down to 32/4. Rabada completed his four-over quota in one go, taking 3/28.

Finish GT seamers continue to hunt Heinrich Klaasen and Salil Arora added 24 runs to keep SRH in the hunt, but the two departed within four balls. Prasidh and Holder did the respective damage. Holder then dismissed Nitish Kumar Reddy and Shivang Kumar to give the final blow. Prasidh removed Pat Cummins, and Rashid Khan concluded the match by dismissing Praful Hinge. Holder took 3/20 in his four overs.

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Wickets Rabada, Holder shine in IPL 2026 Rabada has raced to 21 wickets from 12 games at 20.04 in IPL 2026. Notably, 16 of his wickets have come in the Powerplay. His economy rate in this phase is 9.03. Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the only other bowler with over 10 wickets in this regard (12). Holder has also been a revelation with 13 wickets from just six games at 10.92.

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