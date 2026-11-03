Delhi cop suspended for protesting against lawyer scuffle transfer orders
What's the story
Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Manasvi Vashishtha was suspended on Tuesday, a day after he led a protest outside the Delhi Police Headquarters. The protest was staged against the transfer of two officers, including Vashishtha himself, following an incident at Shahdara police station on October 23. The transfers came after an advocate allegedly suffered a serious head injury during a scuffle at the station, which led to district court lawyers going on strike.
Protest details
Protest outside police headquarters
The protest outside the police headquarters started with around 100 personnel, who demanded the reinstatement of Vashishtha and Inspector Arun Kumar, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Shahdara police station.
The number swelled to around 500 as they sought a meeting with Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar and other senior officers.
The protesters raised concerns about how policemen are treated in courts and alleged pressure during investigations involving lawyers.
Suspension details
Protest continues after meeting with senior officers
After the meeting with senior officers, the personnel continued their protest outside the headquarters.
Some were apprehensive about possible action against them for participating in the demonstration.
Vashishtha had said during the protest, "Our demands are clear. We need to meet CP sir. There needs to be an SOP (standard operating procedure) to deal with such matters."
He further asked, "If this happens to us, how will we fight to save the people of the city?"