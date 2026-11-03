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Home / News / India News / Delhi cop suspended for protesting against lawyer scuffle transfer orders
Delhi cop suspended for protesting against lawyer scuffle transfer orders
The protest was staged against the transfer of two officers following an incident at Shahdara police station

Delhi cop suspended for protesting against lawyer scuffle transfer orders

By Snehil Singh
Nov 03, 2026
09:49 am
What's the story

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Manasvi Vashishtha was suspended on Tuesday, a day after he led a protest outside the Delhi Police Headquarters. The protest was staged against the transfer of two officers, including Vashishtha himself, following an incident at Shahdara police station on October 23. The transfers came after an advocate allegedly suffered a serious head injury during a scuffle at the station, which led to district court lawyers going on strike.

Protest details

Protest outside police headquarters

The protest outside the police headquarters started with around 100 personnel, who demanded the reinstatement of Vashishtha and Inspector Arun Kumar, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Shahdara police station.

The number swelled to around 500 as they sought a meeting with Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar and other senior officers.

The protesters raised concerns about how policemen are treated in courts and alleged pressure during investigations involving lawyers.

Suspension details

Protest continues after meeting with senior officers

After the meeting with senior officers, the personnel continued their protest outside the headquarters.

Some were apprehensive about possible action against them for participating in the demonstration.

Vashishtha had said during the protest, "Our demands are clear. We need to meet CP sir. There needs to be an SOP (standard operating procedure) to deal with such matters."

He further asked, "If this happens to us, how will we fight to save the people of the city?"

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