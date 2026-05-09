ACP Pawan Kumar heads Delhi bomb threat email investigation cell
India
With fake bomb threats popping up all over Delhi, especially in schools, hospitals, courts, and even the airport, the police have created a new Bomb Threat Email Investigation Cell.
This unit is supervised by ACP Pawan Kumar and brings together a small team to focus just on these tricky cases that have used VPNs and spoofed identities to hide their tracks.
Cell to analyze bomb threat emails
The cell is now the go-to spot for all bomb threat emails in the city.
They'll handle technical analysis to check if threats are real or just hoaxes, look for patterns, and try to trace where messages come from.
District police will alert this team right away about any threats so investigations can move faster while local teams keep handling things on the ground.