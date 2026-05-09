Here's how Cameron Green helped Fill Allen complete his hundred

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) secured their fourth consecutive win in IPL 2026, thanks to a stellar performance by Finn Allen . The New Zealand batter scored an unbeaten 100 off just 47 balls against Delhi Capitals on Friday. His innings included a staggering 10 sixes and five boundaries, helping KKR chase down the target of 143 runs in just 14.2 overs with eight wickets to spare.

Match dynamics 'A rare moment in a player's career': Green Speaking after the match, Cameron Green, who was at the non-striker's end during Allen's century, said it was a rare moment in a player's career. He praised Allen's innings as "So special. I think you only get the chance to be at the other end a handful of times in your career, so that's one of them." and said such opportunities are few and far between. Having scored 33* off 27 balls, Green played a crucial role in ensuring his partner kept strike as KKR neared victory.

Tactical play Green did the math when Allen was nearing his century Green revealed he was carefully calculating the chase when Allen was nearing his century. "I think I did the math when we had 29 to get," he said, adding that he didn't want to be the "most hated man in Kolkata" by doing anything else. He also credited Allen for his mathematical skills, saying they both were probably doing similar calculations during the match. Notably, Green scored just four of the final 43 runs in KKR's innings.

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Bowling performance How did the bowlers fare? Before Allen's explosive innings, KKR's bowlers had done a stellar job of restricting Delhi Capitals to 142/8 in their allotted overs. Five different bowlers shared the wickets, with Anukul Roy and Kartik Tyagi taking two each while Vaibhav Arora, Sunil Narine and Green took one apiece. Despite only getting one wicket, Narine was the standout performer as he gave away just 17 runs in his four overs.

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