KKR's Finn Allen slams match-winning 47-ball 100* against DC: Stats

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Finn Allen smashed a superb century against Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 51 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season on Friday. The match was held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. Allen completed a 32-ball fifty with a six. Thereafter, he changed gears and got to a 47-ball 100*. KKR won the contest by 8 wickets.

Knock Allen and Green add unbeaten 116-run stand for 3rd wicket KKR openers Allen and Ajinkya Rahane added 29 runs before Angkrish Raghuvanshi's wicket saw them get restricted to 31/2 in a chase of 143. Cameron Green joined Allen and the two resurrected the KKR innings. They added an unbeaten 116-run stand to help KKR get home. Allen worked hard for his fifty before he changed the complexion of the game to stun hosts DC.

Runs 4th KKR batter with an IPL hundred Allen's knock of 100* was laced with 5 fours and 10 sixes. He struck at 212.77. From 7 IPL games this season, Allen has raced to 210 runs at 35. He struck his maiden fifty-plus score. Notably, he is the 4th KKR batter with an IPL hundred. Allen joined the likes of Brendon McCullum, Venkatesh Iyer and Sunil Narine in this elite list.

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T20s Allen becomes 5th Kiwi batter with 350 T20 sixes Allen completed 350 sixes with his 2nd maximum against DC. He now has 358 sixes. He became the fifth Kiwi batter to reach 350 T20 sixes. Notably, he became the fifth New Zealand batter to do so, joining Colin Munro (582), Brendon McCullum (485), Martin Guptill (453), and Glenn Phillips (388), as per ESPNcricinfo. Allen also has 488 fours in the shortest format.

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Information 7th T20 hundred for Allen Playing his 189th T20 (186 innings), Allen has amassed 5,469 runs at an average of 30.89. This was his 7th hundred in T20s. He also owns 33 fifties. His strike rate reads a staggering 177.44.

Records Notable IPL records for Allen Allen became the first KKR batter to smash an IPL hundred against DC in IPL. Overall, Allen became the 9th batter in IPL history to hit an IPL ton against DC. He is also the 3rd batter in IPL 2026 to register a hundred against the Capitals after CSK's Sanju Samson and SRH's Abhishek Sharma. Notably, all three batters remained unbeaten.