Finn Allen completes 350 sixes in T20 cricket: Key stats
What's the story
New Zealand batter Finn Allen has completed 350 sixes in T20 cricket. The Kiwi opener reached the landmark playing for Kolkata Knight Riders against Delhi Capitals in Match 51 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season on Friday. Allen attained the feat with his 2nd maximum of the game in KKR's pursuit of 143 at Arun Jaitley Stadium. Here are the key stats.
Numbers
5th Kiwi batter to reach 350 maximums in T20s
Allen touched the 350-six mark in his 189th T20 (186 innings). He is now the fifth Kiwi batter to reach 350 T20 sixes. As mentioned, he is the fifth New Zealand batter to do so, joining Colin Munro (582), Brendon McCullum (485), Martin Guptill (453), and Glenn Phillips (388), as per ESPNcricinfo. Allen also has over 480 fours in the shortest format.
Information
Over 110 sixes in T20Is
As many as 115 of Allen's sixes have come in T20Is for New Zealand. He is one of only three players to have completed 100 T20Is sixes for the Black Caps, with Guptill (173) and Tim Seifert (110) being the others.