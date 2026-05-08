Finn Allen completes 350 sixes in T20 cricket: Key stats

Numbers

5th Kiwi batter to reach 350 maximums in T20s

Allen touched the 350-six mark in his 189th T20 (186 innings). He is now the fifth Kiwi batter to reach 350 T20 sixes. As mentioned, he is the fifth New Zealand batter to do so, joining Colin Munro (582), Brendon McCullum (485), Martin Guptill (453), and Glenn Phillips (388), as per ESPNcricinfo. Allen also has over 480 fours in the shortest format.