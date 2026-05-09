KL Rahul owns 1,000-plus runs for these IPL franchises

KL Rahul made history in the Indian Premier League (IPL) by becoming the first player to score over 1,000 runs for three different franchises. The milestone was achieved in Match 51 of the IPL 2026 season on May 8. It happened during Delhi Capitals's match against Kolkata Knight Riders at Arun Jaitley Stadium on May 8. Here are the sides for whom Rahul owns 1,000-plus runs in IPL.

PBKS 2,548 runs for Punjab Kings Rahul is the highest scorer for Punjab Kings (PBKS). Rahul, who played for PBKS between 2018-21, went on to score 2,548 runs from 55 matches at an average of 56.62. Rahul hit 2 hundreds and 23 fifties. As per ESPNcricinfo, he hit 221 fours and 110 sixes. He struck at 139.76. Shaun Marsh is the only other batter with 2,000-plus runs for PBKS (2,477).

LSG 1,410 runs for Lucknow Super Giants Rahul represented Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for three seasons. He captained them between 2022-24. During his time with the franchise, he played 38 matches and scored a total of 1,410 runs at an average of 41.47. His strike rate read 130.67. Notably, Rahul hammered 2 centuries and 10 fifties in LSG colors. Currently, he is one of the three batters with 1,000-plus IPL runs for LSG.

Advertisement