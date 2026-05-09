Government appoints new Chief of Defence Staff, Naval chief

The Indian government has appointed Lieutenant General N S Raja Subramani as the new Chief of Defense Staff (CDS) . He will succeed General Anil Chauhan, who will complete his tenure on May 30. The appointment was announced by the Ministry of Defence on Saturday. "Government of India appoints Lt Gen NS Raja Subramani PVSM, AVSM, SM, VSM (Retd.) as the next Chief of Defence Staff," it said in a tweet.

Career highlights Subramani commissioned into Garhwal Rifles in December 1985 Subramani was commissioned into the Garhwal Rifles in December 1985 after starting his journey at the National Defence Academy. He has attended prestigious military institutions, including the Joint Services Command Staff College in the UK and the National Defence College in Delhi. He holds a Master's degree from King's College London and an MPhil from Madras University.

Leadership roles He has served in various conflicts and terrains Over his 35-year career, Subramani has served in various conflicts and terrains. He was the Defence attache at the Indian Embassy in Astana, Kazakhstan. He also served as Assistant Military Secretary at Army headquarters and Colonel General Staff (Operations) at Headquarters Eastern Command. After being promoted to Brigadier, he commanded the 168 Infantry Brigade in Samba.

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Twitter Post Announcement of new CDS Government of India appoints Lt Gen NS Raja Subramani PVSM, AVSM, SM, VSM (Retd.) as the next Chief of Defence Staff, who will also serve as Secretary, Department of Military Affairs. He will assume office after Gen Anil Chauhan completes his tenure on 30 May 2026.



A highly… pic.twitter.com/wnbeitcpyX — Ministry of Defence, Government of India (@SpokespersonMoD) May 9, 2026

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Navy leadership Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan appointed as new naval chief The government has also appointed Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan as the new Chief of Naval Staff. He will succeed Vice Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi, who will retire on May 31. Swaminathan was commissioned into the Indian Navy in 1987 and is an alumnus of several prestigious military institutions, including the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, and the United States Naval War College.

Career milestones Swaminathan has held several key operational, staff, training appointments Swaminathan has held several key operational, staff, and training appointments in his naval career. He commanded missile vessels INS Vidyut and Vinash, missile corvette INS Kulish, guided missile destroyer INS Mysore, and aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya. He was also Chief Staff Officer (Training) at Southern Naval Command Headquarters in Kochi before being appointed Flag Officer Commanding Western Fleet.