KL Rahul becomes 6th Indian player with this IPL record

As mentioned, Rahul became the 6th Indian player to complete 500 fours. Virat Kohli currently leads the list with 813 fours, followed by Shikhar Dhawan (768), Rohit Sharma (659), Ajinkya Rahane (527), and Suresh Raina (506). Overall, Rahul became the 7th player in IPL history to reach 500 fours. David Warner went on to smash 663 fours in the cash-rich league.

Career

A look at his IPL career

Rahul has been among the most prolific batters in the IPL. He has played for five franchises since making his debut back in 2013. In an illustrious career, Rahul has tallied 5,690 runs at an average of 46.26. His strike rate in the league goes past 138 (138.81). Besides 500-plus fours, the Indian batter has also hit 232 sixes.