Will DC's dismal IPL 2026 campaign lead to major overhaul? 

Delhi Capitals's captain Axar Patel has hinted at a possible overhaul in the team's strategy and roster for the next season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) . This comes after his side suffered an embarrassing eight-wicket defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), all but ending their hopes of making it to the playoffs this year. DC managed just 142 runs in their innings, which KKR chased down in just 14.2 overs with Finn Allen scoring a blistering unbeaten century.

Team assessment Batters, bowlers have let us down: Axar After the match, Axar admitted that both the batters and bowlers had let the team down. "For now, we'll go back and think about the mistakes we made. After that, obviously there's still a long journey ahead and next year will come too," he said. He also hinted at a possible major overhaul next season by saying they could look at players on the bench for opportunities and potential changes. "We'll think about what plans we can make for next year and what approach we should take."

Performance critique 'Runs were well below par' Axar also admitted that the team's score was well below par and pointed out the mistakes made by the spinners while defending it. "I think the runs were definitely below par and at the same time, the spinners made quite a few mistakes," he said, adding that they lost five wickets in two-three overs which shifted momentum away from them. With this loss, DC are currently 8th in the points table with 4 wins and 7 defeats from 11 games.

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Mindset focus Right mindset needed to overcome issues, says Axar Axar stressed that the key to overcoming these issues lies in having the right mindset and character. He said, "See, you can't solve it in a complicated way. So, I think it's more about applying the right mindset." He further added that even if one or two wickets fall, players should spend time at the crease and play through it to absorb pressure for an over or two.

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