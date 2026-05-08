IPL 2026: KKR win 4th successive match with DC scalp

In a thrilling encounter at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) showcased their all-round prowess to defeat Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 51 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season on Friday. KKR restricted DC to a modest total of 142/8 in 20 overs. The KKR bowlers were on point, with Anukul Roy leading the charge by claiming two wickets for just 31 runs. In response, Finn Allen's explosive 100* off 47 balls helped KKR win (147/2).

Batting collapse DC's middle order struggles against KKR's spin attack Despite a promising start with Pathum Nissanka scoring a quickfire 50 off 29 balls, DC's batting line-up crumbled under KKR's spin attack. The middle-order batsmen struggled to score runs and lost their wickets cheaply. From overs 9-16, DC managed to score just 26 runs while losing two wickets. This is the lowest run tally in this phase of the innings for any team in IPL 2026.

Late innings boost Ashutosh Sharma's late blitzkrieg helps DC cross 140-run mark Ashutosh Sharma's late blitzkrieg of 39 runs off 28 balls helped DC cross the 140-run mark. He entertained the crowd with three fours and three sixes. However, KKR's Kartik Tyagi was brilliant at the death, picking two wickets for just 25 runs. Vaibhav Arora also chipped in with 1/29 from three overs.

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Match highlights KKR spinners dominate the show KKR's spin attack proved too much for DC, with Anukul and Narine being particularly effective. Roy claimed two wickets for 31 runs while Narine took 1 wicket for 17 runs and was economical in his four overs, conceding just 17 runs. Varun Chakravarthy also bowled tightly, giving away only 28 runs in his four overs.

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Nissanka Pathum Nissanka slams his 2nd half-century of IPL 2026 Nissanka's 50 off 29 balls had three sixes and 5 fours. Nissanka got to a tally of 278 runs in his debut IPL season. From 10 games, he averages 27.80. This was his 2nd fifty of the season. His strike rate reads 158.85. He has hit 33 fours and 12 sixes.

Information 35th T20 fifty for Nissanka As per ESPNcricinfo, Nissanka has amassed 4,891 runs in T20 cricket from 177 matches (172 innings). He averages 29.46 (SR: 133.34). This was his 35th T20 fifty. He also owns three hundreds. Notably, Nissanka is one shy of 150 IPL sixes (149). He has clobbered 506 fours.

Narine Sunil Narine becomes most successful spinner versus DC (IPL) Narine became the most successful spinner against DC in IPL history. Narine, who finished with 1/17 from 4 overs, needed one wicket to attain the landmark. Playing his 25th match against DC, Narine (1/17) owns 28 wickets at 22.75 (ER: 6.70). Notably, Narine steered clear of former IPL spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Piyush Chawla. The duo claimed 27 wickets each. Overall, Narine is the 3rd-highest wicket-taker against DC. He is behind pacers Jasprit Bumrah (30) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (29).

Information Tyagi impresses for KKR, gets to 13 wickets this season Tyagi (2/25) is KKR's most successful bowler in IPL 2026. From 10 matches, he owns 13 wickets at 24.23. Overall in the IPL, the former RR, SRH and GT bowlers owns 28 scalps from 30 games at 36.71.

Chase KKR ace the chase KKR openers Allen and Ajinkya Rahane added 29 runs before Angkrish Raghuvanshi's wicket saw them get restricted to 31/2 in a chase of 143. Cameron Green joined Allen and the two resurrected the KKR innings. They added an unbeaten 116-run stand to help KKR get home. Allen worked hard for his 32-ball fifty before he changed the complexion of the game to stun hosts DC. He got his next fifty off just 15 balls.

Allen 4th KKR batter with an IPL hundred Allen's knock of 100* was laced with 5 fours and 10 sixes. He struck at 212.77. From 7 IPL games this season, Allen has raced to 210 runs at 35. He struck his maiden fifty-plus score. Notably, he became the 4th KKR batter with an IPL hundred. Allen joined the likes of Brendon McCullum, Venkatesh Iyer and Narine in this elite list.

T20s Allen becomes 5th Kiwi batter with 350 T20 sixes Allen completed 350 sixes with his 2nd maximum against DC. He now has 358 sixes. He became the fifth Kiwi batter to reach 350 T20 sixes. Allen joined the likes of Colin Munro (582), McCullum (485), Martin Guptill (453), and Glenn Phillips (388), as per ESPNcricinfo. Allen also has 488 fours in the shortest format.

Information 7th T20 hundred for Allen Playing his 189th T20 (186 innings), Allen has amassed 5,469 runs at an average of 30.89. This was his 7th hundred in T20s. He also owns 33 fifties. His strike rate reads a staggering 177.44.

Records (1) Notable IPL records for Allen Allen became the first KKR batter to smash an IPL hundred against DC in IPL. Overall, Allen became the 9th batter in IPL history to hit an IPL ton against DC. He is also the 3rd batter in IPL 2026 to register a hundred against the Capitals after CSK's Sanju Samson and SRH's Abhishek Sharma. Notably, all three batters remained unbeaten.

Records (2) A look at the other notable records attained by Allen Allen's 10 sixes against DC is the 3rd-most by a KKR batter in an IPL innings after McCullum's 13 versus RCB (IPL 2008) and Andre Russell's 11 versus CSK (IPL 2018). As per Cricbuzz, Allen became the first New Zealand batter to score three T20 hundreds in a calendar year. He also became the second NZ batter to register an IPL hundred after McCullum.

Information Green scores an unbeaten 33 Green scored an unbeaten 33 for KKR off 27 balls. He slammed two sixes. In 10 games this season, he owns 232 runs at 33.14. Overall in 39 IPL matches, Green now has 939 runs at 39.12. He has hit 44 sixes.