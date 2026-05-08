Pathum Nissanka slams his 2nd half-century of IPL 2026: Stats

Delhi Capitals (DC) opener Pathum Nissanka scored a fine 50-run knock against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 51 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season on Friday. The match is being held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. Nissanka and KL Rahul handed DC a fine start, adding 49 runs. However, KKR fought back and reduced DC to 85/4 with Nissanka's wicket.

Knock Nissanka plays a fine hand for DC Nissanka hit left-arm spinner Anukul Roy for a four off the 2nd ball in the opening over. In the 2nd over, he dispatched pacer Vaibhav Arora for a six. Nissanka then smashed Anukul for another six before greeting Sunil Narine with a four. He also dispatched Varun Chakravarthy and Cameron Green. He completed his fifty in the 11th over. Anukul dismissed him thereafter.

Information Nissanka gets to 278 runs in his debut IPL season Nissanka has raced to a tally of 278 runs in his debut IPL season. From 10 games, he averages 27.80. This was his 2nd fifty of the season. His strike rate reads 158.85. He has hit 33 fours and 12 sixes.

Advertisement