Sunil Narine becomes most successful spinner versus DC (IPL): Stats
What's the story
Premier spin sensation Sunil Narine has become the most successful spinner against Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The veteran Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) bowler attained the milestone in Match 51 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season on Friday. The match is being held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Narine finished with 1/17 from 4 overs.
Information
Narine gets Rizvi's wicket to attain milestone
Narine dismissed DC's Sameer Rizvi in the 10th over. The 5th ball of the over saw Narine bowl a ball slower through the air which turned in. Rizvi got down and slog swept in the air to be caught by Rovman Powell.
Numbers
Narine gets past Ashwin and Chawla
Playing his 25th match against DC, Narine (1/17) has raced to 28 wickets at an average of 22.75. His economy rate is 6.70. Notably, Narine steered clear of former IPL spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Piyush Chawla. The duo claimed 27 wickets each against DC. Overall, Narine is the 3rd-highest wicket-taker against DC. He is behind pacers Jasprit Bumrah (30) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (29).