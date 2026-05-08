Sunil Narine becomes most successful spinner versus DC (IPL): Stats

Narine dismissed DC's Sameer Rizvi in the 10th over. The 5th ball of the over saw Narine bowl a ball slower through the air which turned in. Rizvi got down and slog swept in the air to be caught by Rovman Powell.

Numbers

Narine gets past Ashwin and Chawla

Playing his 25th match against DC, Narine (1/17) has raced to 28 wickets at an average of 22.75. His economy rate is 6.70. Notably, Narine steered clear of former IPL spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Piyush Chawla. The duo claimed 27 wickets each against DC. Overall, Narine is the 3rd-highest wicket-taker against DC. He is behind pacers Jasprit Bumrah (30) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (29).