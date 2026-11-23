'Don't act like Bahubali': SC pulls up Bihar judge
What's the story
The Supreme Court has pulled up a Bihar sessions judge over the conviction of a senior police officer and imposing a ₹1 fine on him for contempt of court. The fine was imposed for not complying with the judge's order to file a criminal case against a person who allegedly provided false evidence. Today, a bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana heard the plea filed by the sessions judge.
Legal scrutiny
Sessions judge overstepped his authority, said Justice Bagchi
The sessions judge had challenged a Patna High Court order that took critical note of his actions.
During the proceedings, Justice Bagchi questioned the judge's understanding of what constitutes a crime in the face of court.
Justice Bagchi said, "Your understanding of law is appalling. You took such an aggressive stance, called the Superintendent and convicted him."
"We appreciate your effort to do justice, but we are governed by procedural constraints and discipline...Enough of adventure,," Justice Joymalya Bagchi emphasized.
Judicial training
'If someone slaps someone or abuses the court...'
The bench also questioned if a sessions court could initiate contempt proceedings just because an earlier order to register an FIR was not followed.
"If someone slaps someone or abuses the Court, or refuses to leave the courtroom when directed, that is an offense committed in the face of the Court (contempt). But if we direct someone to register an FIR and they do not, it does not amount to a crime committed in the face of the Court."
SC
'Were you within your domain?'
The court also hinted that the sessions judge might need more training at the judicial academy while warning him not to act like "Bahubali."
"Were you within your domain and jurisdiction to exercise this? You also stay your hands. Enough of adventure," it said.
"Acting like a Don Quixote judge will not do...you are not Robinhood," the judge joked.
The plea filed by the sessions judge was disposed of with liberty to approach the High Court for sympathetic consideration.
High court review
Sessions judge ordered SP to register criminal case
The sessions judge had earlier ordered the then Superintendent of Police (SP) at Rohtak to file a criminal case against a man for allegedly giving false evidence.
In August, he initiated contempt proceedings against the SP for not complying with this order.
The SP was later found guilty of contempt and fined ₹1 by the sessions judge.
Legal proceedings
HC directed judge to send report regarding orders passed
However, these actions were questioned by the High Court when an appeal against the main judgment in a 2023 case was examined.
The High Court termed the situation "peculiar" and "unprecedented."
It also directed the Principal District Judge to send a report regarding orders passed by the sessions judge in connection with contempt proceedings against the police officer.
The matter was then posted for hearing on November 25.
The sessions judge then approached the Supreme Court defending his actions.