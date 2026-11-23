The sessions judge had challenged a Patna High Court order that took critical note of his actions.

During the proceedings, Justice Bagchi questioned the judge's understanding of what constitutes a crime in the face of court.

Justice Bagchi said, "Your understanding of law is appalling. You took such an aggressive stance, called the Superintendent and convicted him."

"We appreciate your effort to do justice, but we are governed by procedural constraints and discipline...Enough of adventure,," Justice Joymalya Bagchi emphasized.