Activist Akash Gawai killed at Akola egg stall during breakfast
In a disturbing incident, 30-year-old activist Akash Gawai was attacked and killed while having breakfast at an egg stall in Akola, Maharashtra.
Three unidentified men reportedly used knives and an iron pipe and even chopped off his fingers before fleeing the scene.
Gawai died on the spot.
Family alleges Gawai targeted, demands arrests
Family members alleged Gawai was targeted because of his social activism.
His murder led to a sit-in protest at Khadan Police Station by relatives and local residents, with people demanding quick arrests, a special investigation team, the transfer of Civil Lines Police Inspector Maya Kayate, and a fast-track trial.