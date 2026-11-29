India started the day strongly, scoring 90 runs in just over two sessions for the loss of two wickets to reach Lunch at 206 for eight.

Despite losing Anshul Kamboj early for a duck, Jurel found support in Akash Deep.

The duo added 46 runs for the eighth wicket before Nathan Smith dismissed Akash for 29.

Jurel then joined forces with Gurnoor Brar as their ninth-wicket partnership resulted in 64 runs.

However, India's innings ended when Jurel was caught behind off Kyle Jamieson.