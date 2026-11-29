Christchurch Test: New Zealand on top despite Jurel's heroics
What's the story
India's hopes of a comeback in the second Test against New Zealand were thwarted despite Dhruv Jurel's fighting innings of 88. The hosts continued to dominate the match in Christchurch, ending Day 3 with an overall lead of 243 runs. Starting the day at 116 for six, India managed to finish their innings at 246, conceding a lead of 110 runs. In response, the Kiwis finished the day with a score of 133 /3. Here is the day report.
Key partnerships
Jurel's resistance bolsters India
India started the day strongly, scoring 90 runs in just over two sessions for the loss of two wickets to reach Lunch at 206 for eight.
Despite losing Anshul Kamboj early for a duck, Jurel found support in Akash Deep.
The duo added 46 runs for the eighth wicket before Nathan Smith dismissed Akash for 29.
Jurel then joined forces with Gurnoor Brar as their ninth-wicket partnership resulted in 64 runs.
However, India's innings ended when Jurel was caught behind off Kyle Jamieson.
Bowling strategy
India's 1st-ever concussion substitute Prasidh Krishna
In their second innings, India were without Akash Deep due to concussion.
His replacement Prasidh Krishna became India's first-ever concussion substitute in Test cricket.
Jasprit Bumrah and Kamboj started with the new ball but struggled against New Zealand's batting order.
Bumrah finally broke through by dismissing Tom Latham (8) for the third time in this series, playing on a short-of-length delivery.
Match progress
NZ extend their lead
In their second innings, New Zealand capitalized on Devon Conway's 51 and Rachin Ravindra's unbeaten 46.
They ended Day 3 at a strong position of 133/3, with an overall lead of 243 runs.
Henry Nicholls made 22 runs before falling to Bumrah.
Washington Sundar was the only other Indian wicket-taker on the day, trapping Conway in his 10-over spell.
Jurel
Jurel joins these names
Jurel's innings of 88 came off 170 balls, which included 14 fours. He had earlier scored 78 in the series opener in Wellington.
With this, he joined Kiran More (2) and MS Dhoni (3) as the only Indians to score multiple half-centuries while batting at No. 7 or lower in New Zealand, as per Cricinfo.
This was his fourth Test fifty for India, as he also owns a couple of tons. Across 14 Tests and 21 innings, Jurel has completed 817 runs at an average of 45.38.
With his 32nd run, Jurel also went past 3,000 First-Class runs.
Jamieson
Jamieson completes 200 First-Class wickets with four-fer
Jamieson finished with figures of 4/69 off 25.1 overs - his fifth four-fer in Tests.
The pacer, who also boasts six five-wicket hauls, has raced to 95 wickets from 23 matches at a superb average of 20.82.
He also completed 200 First-Class wickets with this spell.
He has now raced to 201 wickets from 56 matches at 22-plus. Jamieson recorded his eighth five-wicket haul in First-Class cricket (5W: 12).
Bumrah
Bumrah ends his longest wicket drought in Tests
NZ's second innings saw Bumrah end his longest wicket drought in Test cricket.
The 32-year-old bowler went without a wicket for 292 balls, the longest of his career.
The long wait for a wicket was particularly surprising for a bowler of Bumrah's caliber.
His strike rate of around 43.7 is the fourth-best among 87 bowlers with at least 200 Test wickets.
Conway
Conway hammers his fifth Test half-century versus India
Conway made 51 off 97 balls in the third innings, hitting six boundaries in the process.
He now owns eight tons and 15 half-centuries in Test cricket, as per Cricinfo.
The left-handed batter has raced to 2,912 from 38 matches at an average of 42.20.
451 of his runs have come in six Tests versus India at 37.58.
This was his fifth fifty in this regard. He now has 1,312 runs across 17 home Tests at 43.73 (100s: 4, 50s: 7).