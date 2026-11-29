Christchurch Test: Kyle Jamieson completes 200 First-Class wickets with four-fer
What's the story
Team India was bowled out for 246 runs on the third day of the second Test against New Zealand in Christchurch. The Indian team now trails by 110 runs as the hosts posted 356/10 batting first. Dhruv Jurel was the standout performer for India, scoring a solid 88 off 170 balls. He was also India's last man to be dismissed, caught behind by wicketkeeper Tom Blundell off Kyle Jamieson's bowling. Jamieson, meanwhile, went on to claim a four-wicket haul. He also completed 200 First-Class wickets with this spell.
Match highlights
A fine spell from Jamieson
Jamieson made his first two strikes on Day 2 as Devdutt Padikkal (21) and skipper Shubman Gill (17) were unable to convert their starts.
India started Day 3 at 116-6, trailing New Zealand by 297 runs.
Gurnoor Brar (10) was Jamieson's first victim of the day as the pacer wrapped up the innings by getting the better of Jurel.
While Jamieson got a four-fer, Matt Henry, Nathan Smith, and Jacob Duffy took two wickets each.
Stats
Jamieson's fifth four-fer in Tests
Jamieson finished with figures of 4/69 off 25.1 overs - his fifth four-fer in Tests.
The pacer, who also boasts six five-wicket hauls, has raced to 95 wickets from 23 matches at a superb average of 20.82, as per Cricinfo.
61 of his wickets have come in home Tests at 18.52. Against India, he now has 27 wickets from seven matches at 20.25.
Information
200 wickets in FC cricket
As mentioned, Jamieson also went past 200 First-Class wickets with this spell. He has now raced to 201 wickets from 56 matches at 22-plus. Jamieson recorded his eighth five-wicket haul in First-Class cricket (5W: 12).