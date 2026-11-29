Jamieson made his first two strikes on Day 2 as Devdutt Padikkal (21) and skipper Shubman Gill (17) were unable to convert their starts.

India started Day 3 at 116-6, trailing New Zealand by 297 runs.

Gurnoor Brar (10) was Jamieson's first victim of the day as the pacer wrapped up the innings by getting the better of Jurel.

While Jamieson got a four-fer, Matt Henry, Nathan Smith, and Jacob Duffy took two wickets each.