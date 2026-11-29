Christchurch Test: Akash Deep ruled with concussion, Krishna named replacement
What's the story
Indian pacer Akash Deep has been ruled out of the ongoing second Test against New Zealand in Christchurch. The decision comes after he suffered multiple blows to his helmet during the first session on Day 3. Despite a stellar five-wicket haul in NZ's first innings, Akash's health concern has led to his replacement by Prasidh Krishna as a concussion substitute for the rest of the match.
Injury impact
Jamieson bouncers leave Akash Deep rattled
In the 53rd over of India's first innings, Akash was hit on his helmet twice by Kyle Jamieson's bouncers.
The first incident was a top-edge off a short ball onto his helmet.
He was initially cleared by the physio after a mandatory concussion test but suffered another blow four deliveries later.
This time, he awkwardly fended another short ball away and took his eyes off it, resulting in a longer concussion test.
However, he continued playing and scored a gritty 29 off 52 balls.
Match update
BCCI monitoring Akash Deep's condition
After India's first innings, Akash underwent a concussion test and was replaced by Prasidh as a concussion substitute.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed that their medical team is monitoring Akash Deep's condition.
In the first innings, India was bowled out for 246 runs, conceding a 110-run lead to New Zealand despite Dhruv Jurel's top-scoring effort of 88 runs.
Siraj
Siraj overlooked once again
Prasidh had played the series opener for India in Wellington, picking up three wickets across two innings.
However, he was dropped for the second Test to make way for Gurnoor Brar's debut.
His selection as Akash Deep's concussion substitute over Mohammed Siraj has drawn criticism of the Indian team management.
Siraj is also part of India's Test squad but was overlooked for this match.