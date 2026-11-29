In the 53rd over of India's first innings, Akash was hit on his helmet twice by Kyle Jamieson's bouncers.

The first incident was a top-edge off a short ball onto his helmet.

He was initially cleared by the physio after a mandatory concussion test but suffered another blow four deliveries later.

This time, he awkwardly fended another short ball away and took his eyes off it, resulting in a longer concussion test.

However, he continued playing and scored a gritty 29 off 52 balls.