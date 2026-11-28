As per Cricinfo, Akash's five-wicket haul has made him the fifth Indian pacer to achieve this feat in a Test match in New Zealand.

He joins an elite list that includes Madan Lal, Javagal Srinath, Zaheer Khan, and Ishant Sharma.

Zaheer leads with four five-wicket hauls while Ishant has three to his name.

Madan Lal, Srinath and Akash eep have one each.