Akash Deep claims his second 5-wicket haul in Tests: Stats
What's the story
In a monumental feat, Indian pacer Akash Deep has claimed his second five-wicket haul in Test cricket. The achievement came on Day 2 of the ongoing second Test match against New Zealand at Hagley Oval, Christchurch. His stellar performance helped India bowl out the hosts for 356 runs in their first innings. Tom Blundell (89) and skipper Tom Latham (59) were the top scorers for New Zealand.
Milestone
Akash Deep joins these legends
As per Cricinfo, Akash's five-wicket haul has made him the fifth Indian pacer to achieve this feat in a Test match in New Zealand.
He joins an elite list that includes Madan Lal, Javagal Srinath, Zaheer Khan, and Ishant Sharma.
Zaheer leads with four five-wicket hauls while Ishant has three to his name.
Madan Lal, Srinath and Akash eep have one each.
Career stats
A look at his Test career
So far, Akash Deep has played 12 Tests and taken 36 wickets at an average of 33.36.
His five-wicket haul in Christchurch came after bowling 31.3 overs for India in the first innings of this must-win match.
He dismissed two Kiwi batters on Day 1 and added three more to his tally on Saturday, ending with figures of 5/99.
Bowling stats
Other bowlers who shined for India
Along with Akash Deep's five wickets, Gurnoor Brar and Anshul Kamboj took two wickets each for India.
Washington Sundar chipped in with one wicket.
Despite New Zealand batting for 116.3 overs, Jasprit Bumrah went wicketless after bowling 26 overs, the most he has bowled in a Test innings without taking a wicket.