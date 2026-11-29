2nd Test: Dhruv Jurel's 88-run knock gives India hope
What's the story
India's second Test match against New Zealand at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch has been an uphill battle. After resuming on Day 3 with a score of 116/6, the Indian team was bowled out for 246 runs in their first innings. Dhruv Jurel played a key role in this fightback, scoring a resilient 88 runs. The wicketkeeper-batter's performance was instrumental in helping India avoid the follow-on. Here we look at his knock and stats.
Key alliance
A defiant knock from Jurel
Jurel, who was unbeaten on 55 at lunch, formed a crucial partnership with Akash Deep for the eighth wicket.
The duo added 46 runs to their score before Deep (29) was dismissed by Nathan Smith.
Despite losing his partner, Jurel continued to bat patiently and aggressively, hitting two straight drives off Jacob Duffy and Smith.
Final stand
Jurel's resistance helps India avoid follow-on
The final three wickets of India's innings added a whopping 119 runs, with Jurel being the last man to fall.
This includes a 64-run stand with number-10 batter Gurnoor Brar (10).
Jurel's dismissal by Kyle Jamieson ended India's innings at 246, giving New Zealand a first-innings lead of 110 runs.
No other Indian batter besides Jurel could touch the 30-run mark in the innings.
Feat
Jurel joins these names
Jurel's innings of 88 came off 170 balls, which included 14 fours. He had earlier scored 78 in the series opener in Wellington.
With this, he joined Kiran More (2) and MS Dhoni (3) as the only Indians to score multiple half-centuries while batting at No. 7 or lower in New Zealand, as per Cricinfo.
Notably, Jurel accomplished this feat in his first two Test innings on NZ soil.
Information
Jurel only behind Rahane
Meanwhile, Ajinkya Rahane is the only Indian with a better Test score in New Zealand while batting at seven or lower than Jurel's 88. The former made 118 in the 2014 Wellington match. Jurel's 64-run partnership with Brar is now the third-highest stand by an Indian pair for the ninth or 10th wicket in New Zealand.
Numbers
3,000 runs in FC cricket
This was his fourth Test fifty for India, as he also owns a couple of tons.
Across 14 Tests and 21 innings, Jurel has completed 817 runs at an average of 45.38.
404 of his runs have come away from home at 50.50.
With his 32nd run, Jurel also went past 3,000 First-Class runs.
Playing his 43rd game in the format, Jurel has racked up 3,056 runs at an average of 55-plus (100s: 9, 50s: 18).