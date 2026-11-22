Dhruv Jurel slams 78 in maiden Test innings in NZ
What's the story
Team India has set a new record for the highest-ever innings total in Test matches in New Zealand. The team declared at a mammoth 720-9 on Sunday, midway through the fourth afternoon of the first Test in Wellington. While each of India's top five batters scored at least 80 runs, Dhruv Jurel also made a fine 78 while batting at seven. This was his maiden Test outing on New Zealand soil. Here we look at his knock and stats.
Jurel
A fine hand from Jurel
India were well placed at 554/5 when Jurel arrived to bat at seven.
He took the innings forward with a 75-run stand with Pant, which powered India past 600.
The former further added 54 runs with Washington Sundar (24).
Jurel, as per the requirement, played aggressively before going down as the ninth and last batter.
He hit seven fours and a six in his 78 off 79 balls.
Information
A look at his stats
This was his third Test fifty for India, as he also owns a couple of tons. Across 13 Tests and 20 innings, Pant has completed 729 runs at an average of 42.88. This was also his 18th First-Class fifty, as he also owns eight tons. Across 42 matches in the format, Jurel has racked up 2,968 runs at an average of 55-plus.
New benchmark
India surpasses New Zealand's previous record
India's 720-9 declared surpassed the previous record for Tests in New Zealand.
This is also now India's third-highest innings total in Test history and the highest against New Zealand.
KL Rahul (136), Rishabh Pant (128), Yashasvi Jaiswal (85), Devdutt Padikkal (80), and Shubman Gill (98) were the top scorers for India.
The massive score of 720/9 has put India in a commanding position in the match.
It gave them a huge 352-run lead as New Zealand were bowled out for 368 runs in their first innings.