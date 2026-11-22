India were well placed at 554/5 when Jurel arrived to bat at seven.

He took the innings forward with a 75-run stand with Pant, which powered India past 600.

The former further added 54 runs with Washington Sundar (24).

Jurel, as per the requirement, played aggressively before going down as the ninth and last batter.

He hit seven fours and a six in his 78 off 79 balls.