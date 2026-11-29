Jasprit Bumrah ends his longest wicket drought in Tests: Stats
What's the story
India's star pacer Jasprit Bumrah has ended his longest wicket drought in Test cricket. The 32-year-old bowler went without a wicket for 292 balls, the longest of his career, across two matches in the ongoing series against New Zealand. His dry spell began during the Wellington Test and ended on Sunday at Christchurch's Hagley Oval. Here are further details.
Unusual streak
Bumrah's stellar Test record
The long wait for a wicket was particularly surprising for a bowler of Bumrah's caliber.
His strike rate of around 43.7 is the fourth-best among 87 bowlers with at least 200 Test wickets.
Despite his stellar record, even the best can have off days, as seen in this series, where he struggled to take wickets consistently.
Series struggle
His struggles in the series
In the first Test at Basin Reserve, Bumrah took four wickets in the first innings but managed just one in the second.
His struggles continued into the first innings of the Christchurch Test, where he bowled 26 overs without a wicket as New Zealand scored 356 runs.
This was only his third career instance of Bumrah bowling 250-plus deliveries without taking a wicket.
Wicket details
Latham, Nicholls fall to Bumrah
Bumrah finally broke his wicketless streak in New Zealand's second innings, dismissing captain Tom Latham and Henry Nicholls.
He could've had a third wicket but KL Rahul dropped a tough catch at first slip.
Earlier, India were bowled out for 246 runs in their first innings, giving New Zealand a 110-run lead.
Dhruv Jurel top-scored with an impressive knock of 88 runs off 170 balls.