On Day 1, Bumrah gave the early momentum by dismissing Tom Latham for a duck before removing Daryl Mitchell for 1.

Tom Blundell (5) was his third victim, which left the hosts struggling at 70/5.

Centurions Henry Nicholls (175*) and Glenn Phillips (118) then staged a remarkable recovery for New Zealand with a 216-run partnership.

Bumrah eventually got his fourth wicket by trapping Matt Henry lbw for one.

The Kiwis lost their final four wickets for just 50 runs.