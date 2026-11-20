Jasprit Bumrah claims his maiden Test four-fer versus NZ: Stats
What's the story
Jasprit Bumrah made a sensational return to Test cricket, taking four wickets but his efforts were overshadowed by Henry Nicholls's unbeaten 175. New Zealand posted a total of 368/10 in their first innings on the second day of the opening Test at Wellington's Basin Reserve. Bumrah ended with impressive figures of 4/92 from 29 overs, including three wickets on day one. Akash Deep also contributed with a haul of 3-53. Here we look at Bumrah's performance and stats.
Match progress
A fine spell from Bumrah
On Day 1, Bumrah gave the early momentum by dismissing Tom Latham for a duck before removing Daryl Mitchell for 1.
Tom Blundell (5) was his third victim, which left the hosts struggling at 70/5.
Centurions Henry Nicholls (175*) and Glenn Phillips (118) then staged a remarkable recovery for New Zealand with a 216-run partnership.
Bumrah eventually got his fourth wicket by trapping Matt Henry lbw for one.
The Kiwis lost their final four wickets for just 50 runs.
Bumrah
Here are his stats
This was Bumrah's eighth four-fer in Tests and a maiden one against the Kiwis.
His tally also includes 16 five-wicket spells.
Bumrah has raced to 238 scalps at 19.84 from 53 matches (100 innings).
He has struggled against New Zealand, claiming 13 wickets across six Tests at 38.53, as per Cricinfo.
Meanwhile, 176 of Bumrah's scalps have come in away (home of opposition) matches at 20.07.
SENA
Brilliance in SENA Tests
Bumrah is India's highest wicket-taker in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia) countries (Test cricket).
He now boasts 163 wickets across 34 SENA Tests at a stunning average of 21.5.
Bumrah's tally of 13 five-wicket hauls in away (home of opposition) Tests is the most for any Indian.
In terms of four or more wickets in an innings, he takes the second spot with 19 such spells, having broken the tie with Kapil Dev and Zaheer Khan (18 each).