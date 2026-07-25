Was treated 'like prisoner' at Safdarjung Hospital, Sonam Wangchuk alleges
What's the story
Activist Sonam Wangchuk has alleged that he was treated "like a prisoner" at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital after being forcibly taken there by the police. The 59-year-old activist had been on a hunger strike since June 28 at Jantar Mantar, supporting the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). On July 18, he was taken to Safdarjung Hospital on medical advice and directions from the Delhi High Court.
Prison-like conditions
Wasn't allowed to step out of room, Wangchuk alleges
In a YouTube video, Wangchuk described his treatment at the hospital as "like being in North Korea."
He said he was not allowed to step out of his room or meet anyone. Only three relatives were permitted to stay with him.
He also claimed that he wasn't allowed to keep a mobile phone or laptop and had to write notes on paper napkins for supporters, which were sometimes confiscated.
Wife's concern
Wife's post on social media
Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali Angmo, also posted a picture on social media, alleging that "police are everywhere" at both Safdarjung and Medanta hospitals.
She questioned the authority under which this was happening if the court had clarified he wasn't under detention.
The activist was later shifted to Gurugram's Medanta hospital with Delhi High Court permission.
Twitter Post
Gitanjali Angmo questions police presence
At both Safdarjung and now Medanta, police are everywhere. At the main gate. The reception. The lifts. Outside @Wangchuk66’s ICU. They decide who may or may not meet him.— Gitanjali J Angmo (@GitanjaliAngmo) July 25, 2026
If the Court has clarified that he is not under detention, then under what authority is this happening?
In an… pic.twitter.com/CmZNYqWTHN
Protest details
Wangchuk breaks fast after government intervention
Wangchuk had been on an indefinite hunger strike in solidarity with CJP members protesting alleged irregularities in competitive exams and demanding education reforms.
He broke his fast after the central government assured no cases would be filed against protesters of the CJP's "Sansad Chalo" march.
The government also promised discussions on examination reforms and was considering compensation for families of students who died by suicide after the NEET paper leak.