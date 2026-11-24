Saurav Das says government stopped him from flying to London
What's the story
Saurav Das, co-convenor of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), has alleged that the central government stopped him from boarding a flight to London. He claimed he had been invited by several universities, including Oxford, Cambridge, LSE and the University of Edinburgh, to speak about the CJP movement. In a post on X, Das accused the government of fearing his views reaching international academic institutions, labeling it "coward" and "anti-intellectual."
Twitter Post
Saurav Das's post alleging he was stopped from flying
🚨This coward government did not allow me to board my flight to London where I was invited by prestigious universities like Oxford, Cambridge, LSE, Edinburgh to deliver talks on the cockroach movement. Indian students put their heart and soul to organise the events but this… pic.twitter.com/VTlL2kO57M— Saurav Das (@SauravDassss) November 23, 2026
Government criticism
CJP slams government
The CJP also slammed the government, saying it "fears educated voices so much that it has stooped to stopping those who carry India's voice to the world."
Abhijit Dipke, another CJP activist, alleged Das was stopped from traveling despite his invitation to speak at Oxford.
He sarcastically suggested that if Das had committed a crime, he would have been allowed to fly.
Activism details
'Kya Bolti Public' campaign launch
The allegations come after Das and other CJP activists attended the launch of the "Kya Bolti Public" campaign in Goa.
They raised concerns over land rights, employment opportunities, and cultural identity preservation.
Dipke praised those who supported the CJP movement without prior association.
He described standing up against injustice as the essence of being a "cockroach."
Protest incident
Das, other leaders detained after protest in Delhi
Notably, Das and other CJP leaders were detained after a protest at Jantar Mantar on October 13.
They protested against alleged irregularities in electoral rolls and raised slogans against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
They were released from Tihar Jail on October 21 after furnishing personal and surety bonds of ₹50,000 each.