Jharkhand: Police stop hunger striker from joining Tiranga Yatra
What's the story
In a dramatic turn of events, Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JLKM) leader Devendra Nath Mahto was stopped by police from leaving Ranchi's Sadar Hospital. Mahto, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike for 13 days, wanted to join the "Tiranga Yatra" organized by student protesters on Independence Day. The protesters are demanding action against alleged irregularities in recruitment exams conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC).
Protest disruption
'I have been stopped from unfurling the Tricolour'
A video showed police dragging Mahto into his hospital room as he tried to leave.
He had a Tricolor in his hand, a scarf around his neck, and a bandana on his forehead.
Despite giving an undertaking that he would leave on his own responsibility, Mahto was stopped forcefully by the police.
"I have been stopped from unfurling the Tricolor," he said amid the commotion.
Security measures
What kind of freedom is this, after all? Mahto said
Earlier, Mahto had noticed a heavy police presence outside his hospital room after he expressed a desire to join the flag hoisting march.
He questioned, "What kind of freedom is this, after all? Are we not even free to hoist the Tricolour and participate in the Tiranga March in our own country?"
Despite these challenges, he stated that he wanted to join the program peacefully.
Government response
CM Soren addresses Independence Day celebrations
Meanwhile, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren addressed the Independence Day celebrations, assuring that the government is working toward transparent examinations.
He emphasized the importance of youth and their faith in the system.
"For me, the youth of the state are very important, and so is their faith in us," Soren said.
The state government has launched "Chhatron Ki Baat - Chhatron Ke Sath" to seek student suggestions for improving education.
Appeal for unity
Mahto's passionate appeal to students
From his hospital bed, Mahto had earlier made a passionate appeal to participants not to be swayed by external forces trying to derail the student movement.
He alleged these elements are attempting to change the course of protests nearly a month after they started.
He urged participants not to let it break or scatter.