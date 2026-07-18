Loading...
Home / News / India News / Sonam Wangchuk removed from protest site, hospitalized on 21st day
Sonam Wangchuk removed from protest site, hospitalized on 21st day
Wangchuk was removed from the protest site

Sonam Wangchuk removed from protest site, hospitalized on 21st day

By Snehil Singh
Jul 18, 2026
08:21 am
What's the story

Activist Sonam Wangchuk was taken to the hospital after his health deteriorated on the 21st day of his hunger strike at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. According to NDTV, the police intervened early Saturday morning, removing him from the protest site and shifting him to a medical facility. This development comes just two days before his planned march to Parliament on July 20, coinciding with the start of the Monsoon Session.

Court order

Police acted on HC orders

The police action was taken on the orders of the Delhi High Court, which had directed daily clinical health checks for Wangchuk.

The court observed that the "life of any citizen is precious," and ordered regular medical check-ups and treatment as required.

The police announced at Jantar Mantar that their actions were in accordance with this directive and due to Wangchuk's deteriorating health condition.

Twitter Post

Sonam Wangchuk being taken to medical facility

ADVERTISEMENT

Health decline

Doctors warned of 'alarming' phase

Since starting his indefinite hunger strike on June 28, Wangchuk has lost over 9kg.

Doctors had warned that he might soon enter a potentially "alarming" phase involving organ damage.

On Day 19 of his fast, Dr. Satish Lamba said the activist was mentally alert and medically stable but under close observation for any further deterioration.

ADVERTISEMENT

Protest appeal

Wangchuk urges people to join CJP march

In a video message at the end of Day 20 of his fast, Wangchuk urged people to join the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) Parliament march on July 20. He emphasized that public participation was key to their movement.

"Yes, I am still alive. Twenty per cent of my body is gone. After fats, muscles are gone. After that, organs will go," he said.

Protest demands

What is the Cockroach Janta Party's protest about?

The CJP has been protesting at Jantar Mantar since June 20, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged NEET examination irregularities.

They also seek a judicial probe into these alleged scams and wider reforms in the examination system.

Wangchuk had joined this agitation on June 28 and started his indefinite hunger strike from that day onward.

ADVERTISEMENT