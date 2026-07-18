Sonam Wangchuk's wife forbids his treatment without her consent
What's the story
Activist Sonam Wangchuk was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi on Saturday after 20 days of his indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar. His wife, Gitanjali J Angmo, has prohibited any medical treatment without her explicit consent and that of his doctors. "He is at Safdarjung Hospital. I forbid them from administering anything without my consent," she said, according to PTI.
Medical intervention
'Request to protesters at Jantar Mantar to vacate peacefully'
The Delhi Police clarified that Wangchuk's hospitalization was done on expert medical advice and as per the orders of the Delhi High Court.
They appealed to protesters at Jantar Mantar to vacate peacefully, saying, "We request the protesters at Jantar Mantar to peacefully vacate the place at the earliest."
Despite his deteriorating health, Wangchuk remains determined to continue his fast.
Protest details
Protests against NEET exam irregularities
Wangchuk has been protesting against alleged irregularities in the NEET examination and student deaths linked to the controversy.
He had lost nine kilograms during his fast, which he refused to end without a government response.
The Delhi High Court is monitoring his medical condition and has directed regular assessments with appropriate intervention if required.
Hospitalization controversy
There was no need to bring him to hospital: Angmo
Angmo questioned the need for her husband's hospitalization, saying he was doing fine on Friday.
"Yesterday, he was doing fine. There was no need to bring him to the hospital," she was quoted as saying.
On the other hand, doctors who examined him had warned that Wangchuk's condition had entered a critical stage due to the prolonged fast.