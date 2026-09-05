Maratha reservation activist Jarange resumes water ban in protest
What's the story
Manoj Jarange, the activist leading the hunger strike for Maratha reservation in Jalna, Maharashtra, has intensified his protest. On Saturday, he entered the eighth day of his fast by refusing to consume water or accept medical treatment. Earlier in the week, Jarange had agreed to take water and IV fluids after a state government delegation requested him to do so. However, he has now revoked that agreement.
Unfulfilled promises
Jarange accuses Maharashtra government of not implementing assurances
According to Hindustan Times, Jarange has accused the Maharashtra government of not implementing the assurances given to him.
He alleged that work on records related to around 58 lakh Marathas for community quota in jobs and educational institutions has not started.
The process related to the Hyderabad Gazette is also pending, he claimed.
Protest escalation
Jarange threatens to take protest to Mumbai
Despite a government delegation's assurance that a decision on his demands would be communicated soon, Jarange has refused to end his protest.
He has threatened to take his agitation to Mumbai on September 12 if his demands are not met by September 11.
"I will not withdraw my hunger strike until all the demands of the Maratha community are accepted," he reportedly said.
Official assurance
Government assures expedited issuance of Kunbi certificates
The government has assured that it would expedite the issuance of Kunbi certificates for eligible Marathas, which would allow them to avail OBC reservation benefits.
Ministers Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil and Uday Samant met Jarange on Thursday and promised that nodal officers would be appointed to facilitate this process.
However, despite these assurances, Jarange has remained adamant on continuing his hunger strike until all demands are accepted.