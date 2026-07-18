Wangchuk's wife alleges restrictions by Safdarjung Hospital
What's the story
Activist Sonam Wangchuk was hospitalized at Safdarjung Hospital after being removed from his indefinite fast at Jantar Mantar by Delhi Police. His wife, Gitanjali Angmo, expressed her concerns over the treatment and restrictions placed on them. She said no medical treatment should be administered without her consent, citing Article 32 of the Constitution. Angmo also questioned the hospital's decision to not allow her to take her phone inside Wangchuk's room.
Hospital protocol
No digital copies of medical reports allowed
In a video posted by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on X, Angmo asked doctors why they were not allowed to take their phones or receive digital copies of medical reports.
The CJP alleged that Wangchuk's personal lawyers and doctors were also not allowed to meet him at the hospital.
Twitter Post
CJP's post alleging 'dictatorship' at Safdarjung Hospital
Peak Dictatorship Happening At Safdarjung Hospital By Govt— Cockroach is Back (@Cockroachisback) July 18, 2026
Sonam sir’s wife is not allowed to take her phone inside hospital room. His medical reports are not shared with the family. No personal lawyers or doctors are allowed to meet pic.twitter.com/Xj61IMUBwR
Police statement
Delhi Police on Wangchuk's shifting to hospital
The Delhi Police said Wangchuk was shifted to the hospital for "essential medical care" on expert medical advice and as per directions of the Delhi High Court.
In a statement, they requested protesters at Jantar Mantar to vacate peacefully.
On Friday, Wangchuk had called for a large turnout for a protest march to Parliament on July 20 against the alleged NEET paper leak and demanded Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.
Health status
His health turned critical after 20-day hunger strike
Wangchuk's health had turned critical after a 20-day hunger strike, during which he lost nine kilograms.
Despite doctors' warnings, he refused to end the fast without a government response.
"I am weak from the outside but very strong inside," he said on Friday, urging supporters to join the protest march to Parliament.
Meanwhile, Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janta Party, has announced that he is starting an indefinite hunger strike.