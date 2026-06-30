'If anything happens to Wangchuk, Pradhan will be responsible': CJP

Founder's appeal

Protest not about 1 individual, says CJP founder

Dipke asked protesters to focus on issues instead of making one person bigger than all the problems. "Why do we make one person bigger than the issue in our country? We have made one person bigger than all issues, institutions, and even faith. This is your responsibility. Never make anyone bigger than the issue," he said. The protest has attracted students, civil society members, and farmer leaders, with thousands gathering by evening.