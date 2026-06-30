'If anything happens to Wangchuk, Pradhan will be responsible': CJP
What's the story
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has warned Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan that he will be "directly responsible" if anything happens to activist Sonam Wangchuk. Wangchuk's health has deteriorated during his indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar, Delhi. On day three of the protest, his sugar level dropped to 66, which is below normal. CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka took to social media to say, "If anything happens to Sonam sir, Dharmendra Pradhan will be directly responsible."
Twitter Post
CJP spokesperson's post on Sonam Wangchuk's health
If anything happens to Sonam sir, Dharmendra Pradhan will be directly responsible. https://t.co/Cz8OpyNFiK— Ashutosh Ranka (@AshutoshRanka) June 30, 2026
Protest details
Wangchuk protesting irregularities in competitive examinations
Wangchuk is protesting the alleged irregularities in competitive examinations and demanding Pradhan's resignation. He had joined the CJP's protest at Jantar Mantar on Sunday, which has been ongoing since June 20. The protest also addresses broader accountability issues beyond education, including electoral processes. Wangchuk, who has been associated with the Ladakh movement for the past five to six years, stressed the need for accountability in the education and environmental sectors.
Activist's message
Peaceful protest only option left, says Wangchuk
Wangchuk said peaceful protest is the only democratic option when there is no accountability. "When there is no accountability...we are forced to take the only way possible in a democracy--peaceful protest, and we will do that," he said. Amid this, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke urged protesters not to make the agitation about any individual.
Founder's appeal
Protest not about 1 individual, says CJP founder
Dipke asked protesters to focus on issues instead of making one person bigger than all the problems. "Why do we make one person bigger than the issue in our country? We have made one person bigger than all issues, institutions, and even faith. This is your responsibility. Never make anyone bigger than the issue," he said. The protest has attracted students, civil society members, and farmer leaders, with thousands gathering by evening.
Tribute and appeal
Protest starts with tribute to Mahatma Gandhi
Before starting his hunger strike, Wangchuk, accompanied by Dipke, paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. The protest started with a two-minute silence. Wangchuk praised the protesters for carrying on the agitation despite the intense heat. He urged people to turn this into a community-led movement by observing at least one day of hunger strike.