'Will stay alive till...': Wangchuk refuses to call off fast

Wangchuk's doctor, Satish Lamba, said the activist has been losing muscle and fat due to his water-only diet.

This could be life-threatening, as his body might start consuming organs next.

Despite this, Wangchuk has refused to end his fast until July 20, when a protest march to Parliament is planned, stating that ending it without any response from the government would send a wrong message.

He joked that if he died before then, his "ghost would join the march."