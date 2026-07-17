'Will stay alive till...': Wangchuk refuses to call off fast
What's the story
Activist Sonam Wangchuk is on an indefinite hunger strike in Delhi, demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over an alleged NEET paper leak. The 59-year-old activist has been fasting for 20 days, consuming only salt and water. He has lost over nine kilograms during this period. Despite warnings from doctors about his deteriorating health, Wangchuk remains resolute in his protest. "I will stay alive till July 20 at any cost," he said.
Health update
If I die, my ghost will join Parliament march: Wangchuk
Wangchuk's doctor, Satish Lamba, said the activist has been losing muscle and fat due to his water-only diet.
This could be life-threatening, as his body might start consuming organs next.
Despite this, Wangchuk has refused to end his fast until July 20, when a protest march to Parliament is planned, stating that ending it without any response from the government would send a wrong message.
He joked that if he died before then, his "ghost would join the march."
Protest demands
Protest against NEET paper leak
Wangchuk is protesting with the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), an online satirical movement demanding educational reforms.
The protesters want Pradhan to resign after a key entrance exam for aspiring doctors was canceled in May due to a paper leak.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has not yet engaged with the protesters, despite growing pressure from opposition and civil society leaders.
Legal intervention
Health ministry orders daily check-ups for Wangchuk
The Delhi High Court has ordered authorities to monitor Wangchuk's health daily and provide medical assistance if needed.
The federal health ministry has also directed three government hospitals to examine him twice a day.
Despite these interventions, Wangchuk continues his hunger strike in hopes of sparking dialogue over educational reforms and government accountability.