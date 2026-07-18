How Sonam Wangchuk was whisked away to Safdarjung Hospital
What's the story
Activist Sonam Wangchuk was removed from the Jantar Mantar protest site by Delhi Police on medical grounds. The 59-year-old, who has been on a 20-day (or 21-day) hunger strike, was demanding Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over an alleged NEET paper leak. Despite initial resistance from protesters of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), Wangchuk was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital, where he is now in the emergency ward.
Legal compliance
Action taken as per Delhi HC order: Delhi Police
Delhi Police said their action was in accordance with a Delhi High Court order and expert medical advice.
The police reported that Wangchuk was taken for "essential medical care" and admitted to Safdarjung Hospital.
They also confirmed he is conscious and his vitals are stable.
Despite some commotion during the removal, authorities exercised maximum restraint to ensure safety.
Protest resolution
CJP has been protesting for 29 days
After Wangchuk's removal, Delhi Police appealed to protesters at Jantar Mantar to vacate peacefully.
They said, "We request the protesters at Jantar Mantar to peacefully vacate the place at the earliest."
The CJP has been protesting for 29 days, demanding Pradhan's resignation over an alleged NEET paper leak.
Wangchuk joined their protest and started his hunger strike 21 days ago.
Health emergency
HC asks Centre to ensure Wangchuk's safety
Wangchuk's health had been deteriorating for days, prompting fears of organ failure. A medical update two days ago revealed he had lost over eight kilos during his hunger strike.
Daily medical bulletins had raised concerns over Sonam Wangchuk's health.
The police action came two days after the Delhi High Court asked the Centre to "do whatever it takes" to protect Sonam Wangchuk's life.