Activist Umar Khalid has spent 5 years in jail India Sep 20, 2025

Activist Umar Khalid has spent five years behind bars under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act after being arrested on September 13, 2020.

He's accused of plotting the February 2020 Delhi riots that left 53 people dead, mostly Muslims.

Khalid says he wasn't even in Delhi during the violence and denies all charges.

Despite several bail attempts—including one rejected just this month—he's still waiting for his case to move forward, with the next hearing set for September 22, 2025.