Gurugram: Woman fights in-laws at police station during inquiry
A dowry harassment case at a women's police station in Gurugram took a rough turn when Pooja, who had accused her husband Manish and his family of dowry harassment and domestic violence, got into a physical fight with them during an inquiry on Thursday.
The situation quickly escalated, highlighting the intensity of such disputes, even inside a police station.
Everyone is now cooperating
Extra officers had to step in to break up the fight.
Head constable Neelam filed a fresh complaint, leading to an FIR against both sides under relevant laws.
Pooja, Manish, and their families were arrested but soon released on bail.
According to officials, everyone is now cooperating as the original dowry case moves forward.