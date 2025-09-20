Next Article
Jharkhand: Kurmi protests block train services, political parties join in
India
Train travel in Jharkhand hit a major snag this Saturday as Kurmi community members blocked key railway lines.
They're pushing for Scheduled Tribe status and inclusion of their Kurmali language in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution—causing disruption in train services at stations like Rai, Parasnath, and Chandrpura.
Protests continue despite measures
To keep things under control, Ranchi officials have banned gatherings near several stations until September 21 and boosted security with more police, protective gear, drones, and CCTV.
Even with these measures—and political groups joining in—the protests are still going strong, raising concerns about ongoing travel disruptions.