JeM to hold memorial for Yusuf Azhar on September 25
Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), a banned terror group, is organizing a memorial on September 25, 2025, in Peshawar for Yusuf Azhar—brother of its founder Masood Azhar.
Yusuf was killed earlier this year during Operation Sindoor, when India launched missile strikes on JeM's Bahawalpur base after the April 22 Pahalgam attack.
The operation reportedly killed 10 members of Masood Azhar's family, including Yusuf Azhar.
Memorial as recruitment drive
The memorial isn't just about remembrance—it's also being used as a recruitment drive under the name Al-Murabitun.
Senior JeM leaders are expected to attend.
Since Operation Sindoor, both JeM and Hizbul Mujahideen have been shifting their bases to Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province to regroup and plan future operations.
With Masood Azhar still at large after vowing more attacks last year, this event signals the group's efforts to rebuild and attract new recruits despite recent setbacks.