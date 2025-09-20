JeM to hold memorial for Yusuf Azhar on September 25

Memorial as recruitment drive

The memorial isn't just about remembrance—it's also being used as a recruitment drive under the name Al-Murabitun.

Senior JeM leaders are expected to attend.

Since Operation Sindoor, both JeM and Hizbul Mujahideen have been shifting their bases to Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province to regroup and plan future operations.

With Masood Azhar still at large after vowing more attacks last year, this event signals the group's efforts to rebuild and attract new recruits despite recent setbacks.