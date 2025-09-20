Neeraj Ghaywan's 'Homebound' is India's official Oscars 2026 entry
Neeraj Ghaywan's "Homebound" is officially India's entry for the Best International Feature at the 2026 Oscars.
Produced by Dharma Productions with Martin Scorsese as executive producer, the film stars Ishaan Khattar, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor.
It follows two friends navigating caste and religious bias as migrant workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
'Homebound' to hit theaters next week
After its Cannes premiere and TIFF recognition, "Homebound" is set to hit Indian theaters on September 26, 2025.
Its Oscar selection brings further attention to Ghaywan and his team.
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal to visit Washington
On another note, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal will visit Washington to restart India-US trade talks after recent discussions in Delhi.
The talks aim to sort out tariff issues and may continue at the UN General Assembly with high-level meetings between Indian and US officials.