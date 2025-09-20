Neeraj Ghaywan's 'Homebound' is India's official Oscars 2026 entry India Sep 20, 2025

Neeraj Ghaywan's "Homebound" is officially India's entry for the Best International Feature at the 2026 Oscars.

Produced by Dharma Productions with Martin Scorsese as executive producer, the film stars Ishaan Khattar, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor.

It follows two friends navigating caste and religious bias as migrant workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.